2024-12-06 17:36:43 - From: CAST Project

Korean CAST Project Captivates the Middle East and Taiwan, Showcasing the Global Appeal of K-Culture

The Korean CAST initiative made a strong debut in the Middle East, captivating audiences at Dubai’s Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East Expo. Simultaneously, it continued to build momentum in Taiwan with a standout presence at POP UP ASIA and the launch of a month-long pop-up store.

Seoul — The CAST initiative, led by Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE), continues to expand the global footprint of K-culture. In November, CAST showcased over 110 innovative collaborative products in the Middle East and Taiwan, targeting key markets with tailored strategies that blend cultural richness and commercial viability.

For the first time, CAST participated in the “Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East” expo held in Dubai from November 12–14, unveiling a dedicated Korean pavilion. The showcase created significant interest, with approximately 190 business consultations recorded. Major players such as Lava Brands and Amazon’s Middle East distribution partner, Enetstudioz, expressed enthusiasm for Korean products and their potential in the region.

K-Culture debuts in the Gulf

“Seeing the strong interest in Korean products from Gulf-based businesses reinforces our belief in the power of K-culture to resonate globally,” said Pak Chang Sik, President of KOFICE. “This milestone debut in the Middle East highlights the growing appetite for cultural collaboration and innovation.”

Meanwhile, from November 14–17, CAST returned to Taiwan’s “POP UP ASIA” exhibition, where it attracted over 180 business consultations. To amplify its impact, CAST launched a pop-up store at the popular Taiwanese boutique 25TOGO, running for a month starting November 14. The opening event featured Korean actor Jin Young, who collaborated with fashion brand NACHE to design exclusive menswear items.

“The Taiwanese market has long appreciated the creativity and quality of Korean culture,” added Yu In Chon, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism. “CAST’s continued success in Taiwan underscores the versatility of K-culture products to connect with diverse audiences.” Jin Young’s presence drew extensive media coverage and fan engagement, showcasing how K-culture’s appeal transcends borders.

A vision for global expansion as culture and commerce converge

KOFICE remains committed to driving the international success of Korean cultural industries through initiatives like CAST. With its tailored approach to emerging and established markets, the initiative creates sustainable opportunities for businesses and fosters innovation.

“We are proud to see CAST opening doors for Korean brands in the Gulf region and beyond,” said Pak Chang Sik, President of KOFICE. “By blending culture with commerce, we’re not only expanding our market reach but also building lasting cultural bridges.”

The CAST initiative exemplifies how cultural exchange can enhance economic opportunity. By introducing collaborative products that resonate with global audiences, CAST is redefining how cultural industries operate on the international stage.

“Our goal is to inspire and innovate,” concluded Pak Chang Sik. “Whether it’s through artistic collaborations, product showcases, or events, CAST represents the best of Korean creativity and its ability to connect with the world.”

About CAST

CAST ("Connect, Accompany to make Synergy and Transformation") is an initiative by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange. It aims to promote Korean cultural products globally, fostering synergy between culture and commerce in key markets.