Seven Kurds lost at sea arrive safely in Turkey’s Izmir: official

2019/02/10 | 20:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Seven Kurds who were feared lost at sea in the Mediterranean have safely arrived in Turkey’s coastal city of Izmir, an official confirmed. “Today the seven migrants arrived in Izmir province,” said Ari Jalal, head of the Kurdistan branch of the Iraqi Migrants Federation. His organization had led efforts to bring the group to safety after they were refused entry to several European countries. "All of them are at a Turkish coast police station in Izmir and are safe,” said Jalal. The seven Kurds come from Erbil, Raniya, and Qaladze and had been at sea for several days, trying to reach Europe. They were sent from France to Italy, from there to Malta and then to Greece, according to Jalal. European nations have tried to stem the flow of migrants landing on their shores mainly from Africa and the Middle East. Under EU law, refugees must claim asylum in the first country they land in. Thousands of people from the Kurdistan Region have traveled to Europe, both legally and illegally. Many have lost their lives in the sea between Turkey and Greece.
