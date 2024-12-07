Damascus gripped by anxiety in face of rebel offensive

2024-12-07 00:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Like many others in the Syrian capital Damascus, student Shadi chose to stay home so he could keep up with the pace of events since rebels launched a shock offensive last week.

"I had no wish to go out and everyone chose to stay in to follow the news surrounded by their loved ones," said Shadi, who did not wish to give his full name.

As the rebels have taken city after city in quick succession, many Syrians have been wracked by uncertainty, fearing a revival of the worst days of Syria's grinding civil war now in its 14th year.