Iraq says ‘terrorists’ fired rocket barrage at base hosting US troops

2019/11/09 | 08:20



“The security forces are conducting a search for terrorist elements who fired 17 missiles at the Qayyarah base in Nineveh province, without causing human casualties or material damage,” the military communications center, Security Media Cell, said in a statement.



The base is about 60 kilometers south of the city of Mosul, from where the US-led coalition continues a campaign against remnant members of the so-called Islamic State in the region.







The southern areas of Nineveh province are part of a stretch of land that starts from central-eastern Iraq to the west that is a frequent site of attacks by the Islamic State.



No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. In July, a series of rocket attacks targeted multiple Iraqi bases where troops are present.



The strikes came amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran, which supports Shia militias under the Hashd al-Shaabi umbrella organization, also known as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who have been vocal in disapproving of the US’ presence in Iraq.



