Syrian rebels begin to encircle Damascus amid denials Assad has fled

Opposition factions overrun government forces and take control of swathes of district outside the capital

Syrian opposition forces have begin to encircle the capital city of Damascus after a lightning offensive brought rebel factions to Bashar al-Assad’s doorstep and led the president’s office to deny he had already fled the country.

The advance came just a week after Islamist insurgents led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) retook Aleppo in northern Syria, inspiring rebel factions all across the country to rise up against the Syrian army.

