Syrian rebels begin to encircle Damascus amid denials Assad has fled

2024-12-07 21:00:05 - From: The Guardian

Opposition factions overrun government forces and take control of swathes of district outside the capital

Syrian opposition forces have begin to encircle the capital city of Damascus after a lightning offensive brought rebel factions to Bashar al-Assad’s doorstep and led the president’s office to deny he had already fled the country.

The advance came just a week after Islamist insurgents led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) retook Aleppo in northern Syria, inspiring rebel factions all across the country to rise up against the Syrian army.

