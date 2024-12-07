Fear and protests as Syria rebels advance on Damascus

2024-12-07 23:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Panic gripped Damascus after fast-advancing rebels said on Saturday they had begun operations to surround Syria's capital, residents said, with many scrambling to stock up on vital supplies.

Protests spread like wildfire in neighbouring provinces, with anti-government demonstrators toppling statues of late president Hafez al-Assad in the Jaramana suburb of Damascus and in the southern city of Daraa.

Damascus resident Rania, who is in her eighth month of pregnancy, said she could not find desperately needed medicine anywhere as shops and pharmacies had closed early.