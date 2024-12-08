Syrians in Berlin stunned by whirlwind events at home

2024-12-08 01:00:03 - From: Al monitor

In his office in central Berlin, Syrian human rights lawyer Anwar al-Bunni shook his head as he watched President Bashar al-Assad's government fighting for survival live on television.

He is one of more than a million Syrian refugees in Germany, many of whom have already taken to the streets in recent days to call for peace and freedom.

"Personally, I'm not surprised," said Bunni, 65, who served time in a Syrian jail before fleeing the country, arriving in Germany in 2014.