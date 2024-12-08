Israel army says assisting UN force in 'repelling attack' in Syria

2024-12-08 01:00:03 - From: Al monitor

The Israeli army said Saturday that its troops were assisting UN peacekeepers in the Golan Heights in repelling an attack "by armed individuals", while the foreign minister said "armed forces" had entered the UN-patrolled buffer zone.

There was no immediate comment from the UN force.

"A short while ago, an attack was carried out by armed individuals at a UN post in the Hader area in Syria," the army said in a statement, referring to a Syrian town on the edge of the buffer zone.

"The (Israeli army) is currently assisting the UN forces in repelling the attack."