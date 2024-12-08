War monitor says Syria rebels enter strategic city of Homs

2024-12-08 04:00:02 - From: Al monitor

A war monitor said late Saturday that Islamist-led rebels had entered the strategic city of Homs, on the way towards Damascus where Syria's embattled government said it was setting up an impenetrable security cordon.

The defence ministry denied rebels had entered Homs, describing the situation there as "safe and stable."

The capture of Homs, Syria's third-largest city, would cut the seat of power in the capital Damascus from the Mediterranean coast, a key bastion of the Assad clan which has ruled Syria for the past five decades.