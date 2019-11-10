Home › Baghdad Post › Kuwait shuts down consulate in Basra due to protests

Kuwait shuts down consulate in Basra due to protests

2019/11/10 | 08:00



Kuwait has temporarily ordered the closure of its consulate general in Basra amid ongoing Iraq protests.







It is noteworthy that the current cycle of anti-government protests and the heavy-handed security crackdown has left more than 250 people dead. Mass protests erupted in Baghdad and across southern Iraq last month, calling for the overhaul of the political system established after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.The deaths occurred Saturday as the protests intensified in the afternoon, when demonstrators tried to reach the three bridges spanning the Tigris River to the heavily fortified Green Zone, the seat of government. Protesters have tried to force their way across on an almost daily basis.











