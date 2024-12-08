Syria rebels say their forces control Homs, eye Damascus

2024-12-08 06:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Islamist-led rebels announced Sunday they had captured the strategic city of Homs, on the way towards Damascus where Syria's embattled government said it was setting up an impenetrable security cordon.

The defence ministry earlier denied rebels had entered Homs, describing the situation there as "safe and stable".

But the leader of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said their control over Homs marked a "historic event that will distinguish between truth and falsehood".