Syrian rebels say they have advanced into Damascus as residents report sound of gunfire

2024-12-08 08:00:09 - From: The Guardian

Whereabouts of President Bashar al-Assad unknown as rebel group says it has begun entering the capital

Syrian rebels have said they are entering the capital Damascus without any sign of army deployments, arriving at the doorstep of President Bashar-al Assad after a lightning offensive in which they have swept across the country in just over a week.

“Our forces started entering Damascus,” Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) said on Telegram. In a second post, the rebel group said it had begun freeing prisoners from the city’s notorious Sednaya prison, regarded as a symbol of the Assad regime’s brutality.

