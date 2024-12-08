Syrian rebels say they have advanced into Damascus as residents report sound of gunfire
2024-12-08 08:00:09 - From: The Guardian
Whereabouts of President Bashar al-Assad unknown as rebel group says it has begun entering the capital
- Middle East crisis: latest news updates
Syrian rebels have said they are entering the capital Damascus without any sign of army deployments, arriving at the doorstep of President Bashar-al Assad after a lightning offensive in which they have swept across the country in just over a week.
“Our forces started entering Damascus,” Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) said on Telegram. In a second post, the rebel group said it had begun freeing prisoners from the city’s notorious Sednaya prison, regarded as a symbol of the Assad regime’s brutality.Continue reading...