Syrian Kurdish refugees arriving in Kurdistan Region surpasses 15,000: KRG

2019/11/10 | 12:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
if (language=="so")
{
var visitcount = $('#visitcount');
visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + ' ');
}
else{
$(".visit-splitor").remove();
}
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
Over the past few years, the Kurdistan Region has been home to 1.8 million IDPs and refugees who fled from Syria and other parts of Iraq. (Photo: Twitter/JCC)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The influx of refugees from northern Syria into the Kurdistan Region has surpassed 15,000 people since the start of a Turkish offensive in October, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC) said on Sunday.
In a post on Twitter, the JCC said 112 Syrian Kurdish refugees arrived through the Sehela border crossing, taking the total number of arrivals to 15,109 people, adding to the already 226,000 Syrian refugees that are currently living in the autonomous Kurdish region.
The current camps in the Kurdistan Region were built as a rapid response to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugee crisis emanating from the rise of the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Over the past few years, the Kurdistan Region has been home to 1.8 million IDPs and refugees who fled from Syria and other parts of Iraq. Nearly four million Iraqis were displaced when the terror group emerged in northern Iraq in mid-2014.
On Saturday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited a Syrian refugee camp in Bardarash to discuss the needs and requirements with camp management and international and local organizations.
Read More: PM Masrour Barzani visits Syrian refugee camp in Kurdistan Region
The Bardarash camp currently hosts 2,619 Syrian refugee families, equivalent to about 12,000 individuals who fled to the Kurdistan Region following Turkey’s military assault on northeastern Syria on Oct. 9.
Prime Minister Barzani also called on “the International community and the Kurdistan Region’s partners to aid the KRG as it receives more refugees.”
");
}
}
switch (data.model) {
case "visited":
if (language=="so")
{
var visitcount = $('#visitcount');
visitcount.html(' ' + data.msg3 + ' ');
}
else{
$(".visit-splitor").remove();
}
var registerdate = $('#registerdate');
registerdate.append(data.msg1);
if (data.msg1.indexOf("KK") "));
}
}
});
});
Share share
Over the past few years, the Kurdistan Region has been home to 1.8 million IDPs and refugees who fled from Syria and other parts of Iraq. (Photo: Twitter/JCC)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The influx of refugees from northern Syria into the Kurdistan Region has surpassed 15,000 people since the start of a Turkish offensive in October, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Joint Crisis Coordination Centre (JCC) said on Sunday.
In a post on Twitter, the JCC said 112 Syrian Kurdish refugees arrived through the Sehela border crossing, taking the total number of arrivals to 15,109 people, adding to the already 226,000 Syrian refugees that are currently living in the autonomous Kurdish region.
The current camps in the Kurdistan Region were built as a rapid response to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugee crisis emanating from the rise of the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Over the past few years, the Kurdistan Region has been home to 1.8 million IDPs and refugees who fled from Syria and other parts of Iraq. Nearly four million Iraqis were displaced when the terror group emerged in northern Iraq in mid-2014.
On Saturday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visited a Syrian refugee camp in Bardarash to discuss the needs and requirements with camp management and international and local organizations.
Read More: PM Masrour Barzani visits Syrian refugee camp in Kurdistan Region
The Bardarash camp currently hosts 2,619 Syrian refugee families, equivalent to about 12,000 individuals who fled to the Kurdistan Region following Turkey’s military assault on northeastern Syria on Oct. 9.
Prime Minister Barzani also called on “the International community and the Kurdistan Region’s partners to aid the KRG as it receives more refugees.”