Home › kurdistan 24 › Apostolic Nuncio to Iraq meets Masoud Barzani, says Peshmerga ‘saved humanity’ in ISIS defeat

Apostolic Nuncio to Iraq meets Masoud Barzani, says Peshmerga ‘saved humanity’ in ISIS defeat

2019/11/10 | 14:25



The Kurdish Peshmerga played a significant role in defeating the terror group on behalf of the entire world, as noted by many top officials in the past.



“Martin highlighted the role [Masoud] Barzani and the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces played in the defeat of ISIS, adding the Peshmerga performed a great service for all of humanity,” a statement published on the KDP leader’s website read.



When the terror group emerged in Iraq in 2014, tens of thousands of Christians were forced to flee their homes, with many seeking refuge in the autonomous Kurdish region.



The Islamic State killed Christian civilians, forced some to convert to their deluded interpretation of Islam, and destroyed or desecrated churches in cities like Mosul, which it controlled for years.



“At the same time, Martin expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Kurdistan for opening its arms and doors to hundreds of thousands of refugees and displaced persons,” the statement continued. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Apostolic Nuncio to Jordan and Iraq, Alberto Ortega Martin, met with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani on Sunday, where he praised the Peshmerga’s role in the defeat of the so-called Islamic State.The Kurdish Peshmerga played a significant role in defeating the terror group on behalf of the entire world, as noted by many top officials in the past.“Martin highlighted the role [Masoud] Barzani and the Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces played in the defeat of ISIS, adding the Peshmerga performed a great service for all of humanity,” a statement published on the KDP leader’s website read.When the terror group emerged in Iraq in 2014, tens of thousands of Christians were forced to flee their homes, with many seeking refuge in the autonomous Kurdish region.The Islamic State killed Christian civilians, forced some to convert to their deluded interpretation of Islam, and destroyed or desecrated churches in cities like Mosul, which it controlled for years.“At the same time, Martin expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Kurdistan for opening its arms and doors to hundreds of thousands of refugees and displaced persons,” the statement continued.