The role of Turkey in the toppling of Syria's Assad by islamist rebels

2024-12-08 15:00:05 - From: France 24

Turkey has stated its support for Syria’s territorial integrity: the last thing it wants is a Kurdish-controlled autonomous region on its border. Ankara has conducted several incursions into Syria since 2016 with the aim of pushing back the Islamic State group or Kurdish militants and creating a buffer zone along its border. What consequence does Trump's election have on the situation? Details with Scott Lucas, Professor of US and international politics at University College Dublin, UK.