Rebels try to prevent Syrians from looting public institutions after Assad falls

2024-12-08 18:00:07 - From: France 24

Syrian rebels declared President Bashar al-Assad's ouster after seizing control of Damascus on Sunday, forcing him to flee and ending 50 years rule. Crowds gathered in Damascus to celebrate the fall of Bashar Assad’s government, while some entered the presidential palace and the central back. Rebels are trying to bring back order to the capital, as FRANCE 24's Shirli Sitbon explains.