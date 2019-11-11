Home
Iraq
Baghdad
Kirkuk
Kurdistan
Oil
Basra
Erbil
Mosul
Parliament
Government
ISIS
Videos
Photos
عربي
|
كوردى
Home
›
Relief Web
›
Jordan: Cash Assistance Dashboard UNHCR Jordan (October 2019)
Jordan: Cash Assistance Dashboard UNHCR Jordan (October 2019)
2019/11/11 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm |
Iraq News
)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Iraq, Jordan, Syrian Arab Republic
All Text here: Relief Web ✓
TRENDING News
Baghdad
|
Ramadi
|
Kirkuk
|
Najaf
|
Basra
|
Erbil
|
Karbala
|
Diyala
|
Tikrit
|
sulaymaniyah
|
Dohuk
|
Maysan
|
Nasiriyah
|
Mosul
|
Diwaniya
|
Halabja
|
Babylon
|
Wasit
|
Muthanna
|
Baiji
|
Fallujah
|
Daesh
|
Tigris
|
Kurdistan
|
Iraq
|
Hashid
|
al-Baghdadi
|
Gold
|
Dinar
|
Weather
Latest News Today
Qatar: QRCS Launches Warm Winter Campaign 2019-2020
Italy: Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (October 2019)
Iraqi forces fire tear gas injuring 22 in Baghdad: sources
Iraq: United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI): Next step [EN/AR/KU]
Iraq: Post-traumatic stress disorder and depression among Syrian refugees residing in the Kurdistan region of Iraq
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW
Breaking News
Weather News
PKK News Now
Syria News
Iran News
Turkey News
Hatha al-Youm English |
Iraq news in english
© 2011-2019
Hatha al-Youm
Privacy
|
Contact Us
|
Who Us
|
Sitemap
|
English
|
Kurdish
|
Jobs