What is the stance of the Syrian rebels who have toppled Assad?

2024-12-08 21:00:05 - From: France 24

Celebrations erupted around Syria and crowds ransacked President Bashar al-Assad's home after Islamist-led rebels swept into Damascus and declared he had fled the country. International actors have, on their part, been more cautious in their reaction, as the main rebel group who has ousted Assad is a globally designated terrorist organization. Analysis by Mariam Benraad, professor of international relations at Schiller International University.