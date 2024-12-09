'The revolution has won': Syrians in Iraqi Kurdistan celebrate Assad's fall

2024-12-09 00:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Brandishing the flag of the opposition, dozens of Syrian refugees in Iraq's Kurdistan region on Sunday celebrated the fall of Bashar al-Assad, dubbing the Syrian president's fall a victory for the "revolution".

After nearly 14 years of civil war in their home country, Syrians gathered near the centuries-old citadel in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Arbil, many of them breaking out into the traditional dabkeh dance on the streets.

"One, one, the Syrian people are one," they shouted, raising the opposition flag with three red stars, AFP video showed.