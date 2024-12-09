"Increasingly Hostile Environment" for Iraqi HRDs and Journalists

2024-12-09 04:30:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Front Line Defenders, an international NGO based in Ireland with special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC), has prepared a report on human rights in Iraq. The report is prepared for the 46th session of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), overseen […]

