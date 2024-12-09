PM Barzani arrives in Bahrain for official visit

2024-12-09 17:15:32 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Prime Minister of the KurdistanRegion, Masrour Barzani, arrived in the Bahraini capital, Manama, for anofficial visit.

In a statement, Barzani said, “The visit aims to strengthenbilateral relations, discuss issues of mutual interest, and exchange views withsenior officials in the Kingdom, including the King of Bahrain, the CrownPrince and Prime Minister, and other high-ranking officials.”

Upon his arrival, the Kurdish PM was received by Abdullahbin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications ofBahrain. Later, Barzani met with Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif, the Minister ofSustainable Development and CEO of the Economic Development Board.