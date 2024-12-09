Islamist group that toppled Assad in Syria may be taken off UK terrorism list

2024-12-09 18:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Ministers facing calls to reconsider proscription of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, with No 10 saying it is ‘evolving situation’

Syria live – latest updates

The Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which has taken control of Damascus, could be removed from the UK’s list of proscribed terrorist organisations, Downing Street has indicated.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said the developments in Syria were “an evolving situation” and that the government’s proscription regime was kept “under regular review”.

Continue reading...