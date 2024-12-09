Syrian rebels grant amnesty to conscripts in Assad’s army; three Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip – Middle East crisis live

2024-12-09 20:00:10 - From: The Guardian

Rebels grant amnesty to all personnel conscripted into Assad’s army; 12 soldiers wounded during fighting in Gaza

Full report: Syrians celebrate fall of Bashar al-Assad

Syrian diaspora: share your reaction to the fall of Assad

This morning our First Edition newsletter poses the question what next for Syria. My colleague Archie Bland writes:

However jubilant Syrians are today about the end of a dark chapter of their history, they know that the next is yet to be written. Because of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’s (HTS) past relationship with al-Qaida and the human rights abuses carried out in the areas that it has ruled, many are sceptical that it will act as the guarantor of a transition to a pluralist and democratic state. And HTS chief Abu Mohammed al-Jolani himself is viewed as a terrorist by the US and others.

Sign up here for our free daily First Edition newsletter

Continue reading...