Hamas hails 'freedom and justice' gained by Syrians after Assad's fall

2024-12-09 21:00:04 - From: Middle East Eye

Mon, 12/09/2024 - 14:18

Hamas congratulated the Syrian people for achieving their “aspirations for freedom and justice” after a stunning rebel-led offensive overthrew the government of Bashar al-Assad on Sunday.

The Palestinian movement affirmed support for the “great Syrian people”, their will, political choices and unity.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas congratulates the brotherly Syrian people on their success in achieving their aspirations for freedom and justice,” Hamas said in a statement on Monday.

“We call on all segments of the Syrian people to unite, strengthen national solidarity, and rise above the pains of the past.”

Hamas had a rocky relationship with Assad over the years.

The group’s leadership was based in Damascus from the early 2000s and enjoyed a safe haven under Assad’s rule for years.

With the eruption of the Syrian revolution in 2011, Hamas chose to remain neutral in the civil strife that followed, putting it at odds with Damascus.

By 2012, the group’s leadership were forced to leave Syria after being pressured to publicly support Assad, a position they refused to take.

The group eventually voiced its support for the Syrian revolution, effectively severing its ties with Assad.

Nearly 10 years later, Hamas restored relations with Assad’s government, sending a delegation to meet the toppled president in the Syrian capital in 2022.

However, relations remained strained with Assad accusing Hamas of "betrayal" in 2023 over their decision to leave Syria a decade earlier.

'Syria will continue its historic and pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance' - Hamas statement

Hamas remained silent during the rebel-led offensive to oust Assad that began on 27 November out of opposition-held Idlib.

Their first public comments on the dramatic events of the past two weeks came on Monday, nearly 24 hours after the downfall of Assad, who fled to Russia with his family.

In their statement, the Palestinian movement didn't mention Assad nor any of the opposition groups, but said it stood “strongly” with the “brotherly” Syrian people.

It reaffirmed its confidence in the Syrians’ ability to overcome the "delicate" upcoming phase to achieve "progress, security, stability and prosperity".

“Syria will continue its historic and pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance to achieve the goals of their just cause, while consolidating Syria's leading role within the Arab and Islamic nations, as well as on the regional and international levels,” Hamas said.

The group, which has been battling Israel in Gaza for over a year, also “strongly” condemned the repeated Israeli attacks on Syria.

Israeli strikes have escalated since the downfall of Assad on Sunday, hitting around 100 targets and seizing a swathe of territory adjacent to the occupied Golan Heights.



