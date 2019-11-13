The prime minister's speech at his weekly press conference

2019/11/13 | 03:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
-We need to reform the electoral system and constitutional amendments
-We do not want the demonstrations only to emerge victorious
-The demonstrations are an important event and a valuable opportunity to bring about reforms
-There is no conflict between the security forces and the demonstrators
-The government continues to fulfill our duties to popular demands
-The weaker the system, the more corruption
-Corruption is confronted by confronting organizations that encourage it
-The lack of services is an old cumulative issue
-We were able to improve the electricity service and much better than before
-High unemployment is not the result of the moment, but the result of long accumulations
-The government has dealt with major crises and has successfully overcome them
