The prime minister's speech at his weekly press conference

2019/11/13 | 03:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

-We need to reform the electoral system and constitutional amendments



-We do not want the demonstrations only to emerge victorious



-The demonstrations are an important event and a valuable opportunity to bring about reforms



-There is no conflict between the security forces and the demonstrators



-The government continues to fulfill our duties to popular demands



-The weaker the system, the more corruption



-Corruption is confronted by confronting organizations that encourage it



-The lack of services is an old cumulative issue



-We were able to improve the electricity service and much better than before



-High unemployment is not the result of the moment, but the result of long accumulations



-The government has dealt with major crises and has successfully overcome them









All Text here: INA ✓


