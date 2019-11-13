Home › INA › The prime minister's speech at his weekly press conference

The prime minister's speech at his weekly press conference

2019/11/13 | 03:50



-We need to reform the electoral system and constitutional amendments







-We do not want the demonstrations only to emerge victorious







-The demonstrations are an important event and a valuable opportunity to bring about reforms







-There is no conflict between the security forces and the demonstrators







-The government continues to fulfill our duties to popular demands







-The weaker the system, the more corruption







-Corruption is confronted by confronting organizations that encourage it







-The lack of services is an old cumulative issue







-We were able to improve the electricity service and much better than before







-High unemployment is not the result of the moment, but the result of long accumulations







-The government has dealt with major crises and has successfully overcome them



















