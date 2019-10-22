Home › INA › INA published the decisions of the Council of Ministers

INA published the decisions of the Council of Ministers

2019/11/13 | 03:50



Baghdad - INA







During the meeting, a number of important draft laws were discussed as the Council approved a draft amendment to the provincial council elections law number (12) for the year 2018 and paragraph the date of the elections to be as follows: Moreponement of the provincial council elections to a date to be determined.







The draft law of the High Electoral Commission was approved and referred to the House of Representatives on the basis of the provisions of Articles 61 / clause 80 / clause 2 of the Constitution, taking into account the observations established by the President of the Council of Advisors and Ministers regarding the options of the Commission.







The draft law on the election of the Iraqi Council of Representatives was approved and referred to the Council of Representatives, taking into account the observations approved by the Council of Ministers and confirmed by the President of the Council of Advisors.







The Council approved the recommendation of the Ministerial Council for Social Services regarding the appointment of a contract from the announcement requirement for appointment to vacant grades, provided that it complies with the requirement of competence in accordance with the precedence of the contract with the availability of the job grade and financial allocation in the profitable self-financing companies of the Ministry of Communications.







The recommendation of the Ministerial Council of Energy was approved as follows:







Approval of the Ministry of Electricity to borrow the amount of (11913218) only eleven million nine hundred and thirteen thousand two hundred and eighteen dollars for the purpose of processing the loaned materials for the projects of power stations Samawa and Dhi Qar - the combined cycle of the loan of the Iraqi Trade Bank of $ (300 million) only three hundred million dollars In order to ensure that the two projects proceed within the deadlines set by (GE).







The Council decided to refer the second group (lot2), which includes the addition of quick-erected units in turnkey mode (turnkey) for the installation of 9 Siemens units of type (sgt800) in Zubaidiyah, an increase (27%) over the estimated cost.















The Cabinet approved the following:







1. Authorize the Minister of Finance the power not to disburse certain amounts specified in the previous Cabinet decisions to allocate the emergency reserve for the purpose of securing the amount mentioned in paragraph (2)







2. Allocate an amount of (12 billion) dinars, only twelve billion dinars to the National Security Agency.







The Council of Ministers also approved the recommendation of the Ministerial Council of Energy as follows: Approval of the Ministry of Electricity contract on the project of electrical linkage between Iraq and Jordan as far as the matter of financial powers















And the approval of the Ministerial Council of Energy as follows:







First: The Ministerial Council for the Economy, in accordance with its powers stipulated in the Legislative Decree No. (82) of 1996:







1. Reducing the fees stipulated in the schedule attached to the law imposing vehicle fees for the purposes of maintenance of streets and bridges (40) for the year 2015 by (50%) for each type of vehicles specified in the said table.







2. Reducing the fees stipulated in the numbered tables (1 and 2) attached to the Traffic Law No. (8) for the year 2019 in accordance with the percentages mentioned in the attached table of the Ministry of Interior's book number: 30839 dated 22/10/2019.







Second: Postponing the implementation of paragraph (c) of the Cabinet Resolution No. (360) of 2017 for one year from the date of issuance of this resolution.



























