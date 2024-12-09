EXCLUSIVE: Kurdistan Parliament rejects tomorrow's session to elect presidency, says official

2024-12-09 22:50:34 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the “newlyelected” Kurdistan Region Parliament rejected a session to elect the parliamentarypresidency, despite the oldest member’s call to convene it Tuesday.

Saman Ahmed, the Parliament's mediadirector, told Shafaq News, "The Kurdistan Parliament will not hold asession tomorrow, as the call from the oldest member did not comply with the Parliament'sinternal regulations."

"Any session must be agreedupon by political parties, and the Kurdistan Parliament’s Presidency Officemust be notified to publish the invitation and agenda, and invite media forcoverage,” he added.

On Sunday, the Senior Member of theKurdistan Parliament, Muhammad Suleiman, called for a second session to electthe Parliamentary Speaker.

The sixth term of the Kurdistan Parliamentheld its first session earlier in December, attended by political anddiplomatic figures.

The parliament had openednominations for its presidency but decided to leave the nomination period opendue to a lack of quorum caused by the withdrawal of several members.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP)nominated two candidates for the parliamentary presidency: Vala Farid andHalgurd Sheikh Najib. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) also put forwardtwo candidates: Shalaw Kosrat Rasool and Miran Mohammed. Meanwhile, the NewGeneration Movement nominated Kardawan Jamal.