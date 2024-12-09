Syria rebel leader discusses 'transfer of power' after Assad's fall

Iraq News Now

2024-12-09 23:00:03 - From: Al monitor

Syria's Islamist rebel leader on Monday began discussions on transferring power, a day after rebels dramatically unseated president Bashar al-Assad following decades of brutal rule.

Assad fled Syria as Islamist-led rebels swept into the capital, bringing a spectacular end on Sunday to five decades of brutal rule by his clan.

He oversaw a crackdown on a democracy movement that erupted in 2011, sparking a war that killed 500,000 people and forced half the country to flee their homes, millions of them finding refuge abroad.

