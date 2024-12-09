Who are the main actors in the fall of the regime in Syria?
Rebel alliance includes groups with roots in Islamic extremism, Arab and Turkmen fighters, and Kurdish and Druze coalitions
- Syria live – latest updates
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS; Levant Liberation Union) is led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, and is the dominant faction in the rebel alliance which toppled the regime of Bashar al-Assad with a lightning offensive launched late last month from its stronghold in the north-west. The group has its origins in al-Qaida and Islamic State, and was formally founded in 2017 after breaking with both. HTS has since governed 2 million people in Idlib province, and evolved a more pragmatic ideology, many analysts say. Concerns remain about its extremist roots and the presence of veteran jihadist fighters among its forces.Continue reading...