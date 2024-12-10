Iraq News Now

Lebanese released from Assad jail after 33 years given hero's welcome

2024-12-10 01:00:02 - From: Al monitor

In the northern Lebanon town of Chekka, Suheil Hamawi received a heartfelt welcome as he returned home Monday after languishing for 33 years in deposed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's jails.

A day earlier, as Assad fled the country, Islamist-led rebels captured the Syrian capital and released thousands of prisoners from his notorious jail system.

"Today I feel like I can breathe again. The best thing in this world is freedom," Hamawi, 61, told AFP, visibly tearing up from joy.

