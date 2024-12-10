Iraqi-French Business Council explores Strategic Projects

2024-12-10 04:00:37 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Chairman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Dr. Haider Mohammed Makiyya, held a meeting with Adham Al-Fakhar, Chairman of the Iraqi-French Business Council, and its members to discuss promising strategic investment projects. Dr. Makiyya emphasized the NIC's commitment to advancing a forward-looking investment policy that prioritizes innovative projects to strengthen Iraq's […]

