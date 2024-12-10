Syria live: preserving territorial integrity is key, say US and Russian diplomats at UN
Deputy US ambassador Robert Wood says situation ‘very fluid’ but that nearly everyone at closed-door UN meeting spoke about need for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence to be respected
- Israel, US and Turkey launch strikes in Syria to protect interests
- Luxury cars and high-end labels: shocked Syrians roam Assad residences
This morning our First Edition newsletter poses the question what next for Syria. My colleague Archie Bland writes:
However jubilant Syrians are today about the end of a dark chapter of their history, they know that the next is yet to be written. Because of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’s (HTS) past relationship with al-Qaida and the human rights abuses carried out in the areas that it has ruled, many are sceptical that it will act as the guarantor of a transition to a pluralist and democratic state. And HTS chief Abu Mohammed al-Jolani himself is viewed as a terrorist by the US and others.
