Syria live: preserving territorial integrity is key, say US and Russian diplomats at UN

2024-12-10 05:00:04 - From: The Guardian

Deputy US ambassador Robert Wood says situation ‘very fluid’ but that nearly everyone at closed-door UN meeting spoke about need for Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence to be respected

Israel, US and Turkey launch strikes in Syria to protect interests

Luxury cars and high-end labels: shocked Syrians roam Assad residences

This morning our First Edition newsletter poses the question what next for Syria. My colleague Archie Bland writes:

However jubilant Syrians are today about the end of a dark chapter of their history, they know that the next is yet to be written. Because of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’s (HTS) past relationship with al-Qaida and the human rights abuses carried out in the areas that it has ruled, many are sceptical that it will act as the guarantor of a transition to a pluralist and democratic state. And HTS chief Abu Mohammed al-Jolani himself is viewed as a terrorist by the US and others.

Sign up here for our free daily First Edition newsletter

Continue reading...