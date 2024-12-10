Benjamin Netanyahu says Golan Heights will remain part of Israel ‘for eternity’

2024-12-10 06:00:09 - From: The Guardian

PM’s words follow Israeli takeover of previously demilitarised zone in Syrian-controlled territory

Syria live – latest updates

Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Golan Heights, occupied by Israel for almost 60 years, will remain part of Israel “for eternity”, amid growing criticism of an Israeli takeover of a previously demilitarised buffer zone in Syrian-controlled territory.

Speaking at a press conference in Jerusalem, the Israeli prime minister said Israeli control of the high ground “ensures our security and sovereignty” adding “the Golan will be part of the State of Israel for eternity”.

Continue reading...