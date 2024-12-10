Israel denies its tanks near Damascus as Syrian rebels vow to publish Assad’s ‘war criminals’ – Middle East crisis live

2024-12-10 11:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Reuters reports that Israeli tanks have reached Qatana, around 16 miles from the Syrian capital

The first western journalist to gain access to Sednaya prison was the Guardian’s William Christou, and he spoke to Archie Bland for this morning’s First Edition newsletter. He told Bland:

I didn’t know exactly what to expect. But it looked medieval. There were cages, and I saw a prosthetic leg lying on the floor, tiny cramped cells, holes knocked into the walls where prisoners had been crammed, and dirty blankets.

It was really a surreal place to be in. It looked like it was designed to make you feel like you didn’t exist: all the walls were painted white, everything looked the same.

