Terrorist remnants besieged, ISIS cannot return to Iraq: Rasool

2019/02/11 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq's Joint Operations Command denied the
threat of the return of ISIS to Iraq after the Iraqi cities were declared
liberated in late 2017.Yehia Rasool, a spokesman for the Iraqi Security Media Center, said that only some defeated remnants of the
terrorist group are still hiding in some desert and mountainous areas.These remnants carry out terrorist attacks
from time to time. However, they are besieged and are being targeted by
security forces in coordination with the intelligence services, Rasool added.The ongoing terrorist attacks by some sleeper
agents are just attempts to deliver a message that ISIS is still present in the
region, according to the command.
