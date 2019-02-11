عربي | كوردى
Terrorist remnants besieged, ISIS cannot return to Iraq: Rasool
2019/02/11 | 01:25
Iraq's Joint Operations Command denied the

threat of the return of ISIS to Iraq after the Iraqi cities were declared

liberated in late 2017.Yehia Rasool, a spokesman for the Iraqi Security Media Center, said that only some defeated remnants of the

terrorist group are still hiding in some desert and mountainous areas.These remnants carry out terrorist attacks

from time to time. However, they are besieged and are being targeted by

security forces in coordination with the intelligence services, Rasool added.The ongoing terrorist attacks by some sleeper

agents are just attempts to deliver a message that ISIS is still present in the

region, according to the command.
