Terrorist remnants besieged, ISIS cannot return to Iraq: Rasool

2019/02/11 | 01:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq's Joint Operations Command denied thethreat of the return of ISIS to Iraq after the Iraqi cities were declaredliberated in late 2017.Yehia Rasool, a spokesman for the Iraqi Security Media Center, said that only some defeated remnants of theterrorist group are still hiding in some desert and mountainous areas.These remnants carry out terrorist attacksfrom time to time. However, they are besieged and are being targeted bysecurity forces in coordination with the intelligence services, Rasool added.The ongoing terrorist attacks by some sleeperagents are just attempts to deliver a message that ISIS is still present in theregion, according to the command.