ISX trades $51 million worth of shares in November

2024-12-10 13:20:31 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX)announced the trading of 204 billion shares worth over 68 billion dinars ($51 million)in November.

ISX reported that it conducted 18 trading sessions inAugust, with 73 out of 104 listed companies participating in the trades.

“The total shares traded were 204,003,724,000, valued at 68,692,599,000dinars ($51,856,602), through 17,684 transactions. The 1031 index closed at 858points, a 1.3% drop from the previous session.”

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessionsweekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 104 joint-stock companies representingsectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture,insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.