Hundreds of Syrians line up at Turkish border crossings as Erdogan expects more to go home

2024-12-10 14:00:24 - From: Arab News

CILVEGOZU BORDER CROSSING, Turkiye: Hundreds of Syrian refugees gathered at two border crossings in southern Turkiye on Monday, eagerly anticipating their return home following the fall of Bashar Assad’s government. Many arrived at the Cilvegozu and Oncupinar gates at daybreak, draped in blankets and coats. Some camped by the barriers, warming at makeshift fires. The crossings correspond to the Bab Al-Hawa and Bab Al-Salameh gates on the Syrian side.