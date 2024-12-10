Israeli denies its forces have gone past Syria buffer zone , as airstrikes hit Syrian bases

2024-12-10 14:00:24 - From: Arab News

DAMASCUS/NEW YORK: Israel denied on Tuesday that its forces had penetrated into Syrian territory beyond the buffer zone with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, after Syrian sources said the incursion had extended to within 25 km of the capital Damascus. Israeli troops moved into the buffer zone established following the 1973 Middle East war as the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad collapsed at the weekend in the face of rebel forces advancing from the north.