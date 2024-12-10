HTS leader vows to pursue former Syria officials for torture, war crimes

2024-12-10 14:20:16 - From: Arab News

DAMASCUS: Syria’s Islamist militant leader on Tuesday vowed to pursue former senior government officials responsible for torture and war crimes, a day after he began talks on the transfer of power following president Bashar Assad’s ouster. Assad fled Syria as the Islamist-led opposition alliance swept into the capital Damascus, bringing a spectacular end on Sunday to five decades of brutal rule by his clan.