HTS leader vows to pursue former Syria officials for torture, war crimes
2024-12-10 14:20:16 - From: Arab News
DAMASCUS: Syria’s Islamist militant leader on Tuesday vowed to pursue former senior government officials responsible for torture and war crimes, a day after he began talks on the transfer of power following president Bashar Assad’s ouster. Assad fled Syria as the Islamist-led opposition alliance swept into the capital Damascus, bringing a spectacular end on Sunday to five decades of brutal rule by his clan.

