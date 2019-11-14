Home › Baghdad Post › Central Bank of Iraq attacked 50 times last few days

Central Bank of Iraq attacked 50 times last few days

2019/11/14 | 02:35



The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, announced that the Central Bank of Iraq has been attacked by 50 groups in the past few days by unruly groupsKhalaf said during a press conference that "some of the demonstrators disrupted traffic in the capital, and assaulted the security men," noting that "the central bank building alone has been attacked by 50 uncontrolled groups diagnosed by security forces."He explained, "All arrests are made only by judicial orders," noting that "violent perpetrators are very few," saying that "some of them today burned a school and thus will be the target of arrest and prosecution."