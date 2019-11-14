HRW Denounces assaults on medics Treating Protesters

2019/11/14 | 16:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A human rights group has accused Iraq’s police and associates of armed service of attacking medical personnel for managing demonstrators, as security forces killed at minimum 3 a lot more protesters in the cash Baghdad on Thursday.
Human Legal rights Watch (HRW) mentioned on Thursday that security forces fired on healthcare workers, tents, and ambulances with tear fuel and dwell ammunition, punishing them for treating protesters.
“Medics have develop into one more sufferer of the state’s too much pressure. These attacks display an utter disregard for the overriding require to be certain health-related workers can do their vital position,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, Center East director at HRW.
On Thursday, stability forces utilized stay rounds, rubber bullets and fired tear gasoline canisters in a bid to disperse hundreds of protesters collected around Baghdad’s Tahrir Sq., the Reuters information agency documented.
A person protester died promptly following a tear fuel canister strike his head and a further missing his existence in medical center from wounds from a stun bomb fired by security forces, stories said on Thursday, incorporating that at the very least 50 have been wounded in the newest clashes in the capital.
At minimum half of the wounded protesters experienced accidents sustained from reside ammunition, police and medical resources explained to the company.
Due to the fact early Oct, mass protests have raged throughout the region in opposition to the ruling course, contacting for the overhaul of a quota-based mostly process in the world’s second biggest oil producer.
The head of the Iraqi parliament’s human legal rights commission instructed Al Jazeera before this week that 319 folks have died considering the fact that Oct one with far more than 15,000 wounded in the course of the protests. Most of the casualties had been anti-govt protesters, but security officers also died in the violence.
