Any decision to force people to return to Syria would be very premature: migration policy analyst

2024-12-11 00:00:07 - From: France 24

As some semblance of normality slowly settles in in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, questions are turning to what's next for the millions of Syrian refugees spread out across the world. FRANCE 24's Andrew Hilliar reports from Gaziantep in Turkey, where authorities are starting to expand border crossing capacities to accommodate the influx of Syrians wanting to return. We speak to Susan Fratzke, Senior Policy Analyst at the Migration Policy Institute’s International Program.