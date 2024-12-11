Iraq News Now

Baghdad to be Arab Tourism Capital for 2025

2024-12-11 03:30:32 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Arab Tourism Organization (ATO) has selected Baghdad as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2025. Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to this achievement, adding: "These initiatives aim to enhance service standards and modernize the capital's infrastructure to a level that reflects its historical and cultural […]

