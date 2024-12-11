Iran’s supreme leader says US, Israel and Turkey behind fall of Assad; Syria’s interim PM urges calm – Middle East crisis live

2024-12-11 11:20:04 - From: The Guardian

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says developments in Syria are ‘joint American and Zionist pla’; Mohammed al-Bashir chairs new Syrian cabinet meeting

Syrian rebels name new PM

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that the US and Israel were behind the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, and also appeared to point a finger of blame in the direction of Turkey.

In comments reported by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Khamenei is quoted as saying:

There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria is the product of a joint American and Zionist plan.

Yes, a neighboring government of Syria plays, has played, and is playing an obvious role in this regard - everyone sees this - but the main conspirator, mastermind, and command centre are in America and the Zionist regime.

