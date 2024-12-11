Source: Two drones fell in north of Kurdistan’s Duhok

2024-12-11 13:00:33 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Two drones fell northof Duhok Province, Kurdistan Region, eyewitnesses reported on Wednesday.

Thewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, “Turkish air defenses successfully downedone of the drones in the village of Barji, Al-Amadiya district, while the otherdrone fell without any resistance or intervention from the air defenses.”

The incident reportedly raisedwidespread concern among villagers, leading Nahil School to suspend classes forstudent and staff safety.

A Turkish shell struck the yard of thisschool, on Tuesday. However, the shelling did not result in any casualties orsignificant damage to the school building.

In a related development, a securitysource reported that Turkish artillery bombarded Kifin Mezhi village on theslopes of Gara Mountain, north of Duhok, earlier today.

“The ongoing Turkish air andartillery strikes have caused substantial material damage, destroying numeroushomes in villages like Kifin Mezhi, Sbindar, and Mezhi,” he explained.

The source also noted that residentsof these villages had already been displaced nearly a year ago due to the armedconflict between the Turkish military and fighters of the Kurdistan Workers'Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

Notably, Northern Duhok has seenescalating military tensions, with repeated clashes between the two sides severelyaffecting civilians facing forced displacement and property destruction amidthe ongoing conflict.