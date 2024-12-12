This is a moment of real opportunity, but also real danger for Syrians, IRC's Donnelly says

2024-12-12 02:00:05 - From: France 24

Syria's new prime minister said the Islamist-led alliance that ousted president Bashar al-Assad will guarantee the rights of all religious groups and called on the millions who fled the war to return home. FRANCE 24's Sharon Gaffney speaks to Ciarán Donnelly is Senior Vice President of International Programmes at the International Rescue Committee. He says that this is a moment of real opportunity but also of real danger for Syrians.