Two bombs exploded near Tahrir Square, no injuries

2019/11/15 | 22:55
Two bombs exploded near Baghdad Tahrir Square without causing any injuries, according to a security source.



in a press statement, the source released that "two bombs, exploded near Tahrir Square in central Baghdad."He explained that "the explosion of the bombs, did not result in any injuries," pointing out that "the bombs exploded near the Turkish restaurant."





