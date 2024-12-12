Basrah crude prices climb as global oil markets steady

2024-12-12 10:10:30 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Basrah crude oil rose by more than$1 amid steady global oil markets.

Basrah Heavy crude gained $1.02, reaching $67.46 per barrel,while Basrah Medium crude climbed $0.97 to settle at $70.56 per barrel.

Global oilprices remained stable as concerns over weak demand and higher-than-expectedbuilds in US gasoline and distillate inventories were offset by the EuropeanUnion's sanctions on Russian oil flows.

By 01:41 GMT,Brent crude futures edged down $0.05 to $73.47 per barrel, while US West TexasIntermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped $0.11 to $70.18 per barrel.