عربي | كوردى


Ministry of Culture sends 10 thousand books to Thi-Qar protests

Ministry of Culture sends 10 thousand books to Thi-Qar protests
2019/11/16 | 00:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA – THI-QAR



Cultural Affairs House, Ministry of Culture – MOC sent over 10 thousand books to be distributed among the protesters in Thi-Qar for free.



This came as an order by the Minister of Culture Abdul Ameer al-Hamadani to contribute spreading knowledge and encouraging youth to read, included a statement by MOC.



The books have been delivered to the museum of Nasiriyah in coordination with the cultural house.











All Text here: INA ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW