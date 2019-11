Ministry of Culture sends 10 thousand books to Thi-Qar protests

2019/11/16 | 00:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – THI-QARCultural Affairs House, Ministry of Culture – MOC sent over 10 thousand books to be distributed among the protesters in Thi-Qar for free.This came as an order by the Minister of Culture Abdul Ameer al-Hamadani to contribute spreading knowledge and encouraging youth to read, included a statement by MOC.The books have been delivered to the museum of Nasiriyah in coordination with the cultural house.