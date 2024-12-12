How an ex-inmate of brutal Syria jail overcame trauma by helping others

2024-12-12 11:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Riyad Avlar spent 20 years languishing in Syria's jails, including a decade in the infamous Saydnaya prison, the scene of some of the Bashar al-Assad government's most brutal abuses.

Those long years behind bars have left him with one obsession: documenting and healing the atrocities committed inside the prison where he himself was locked up.

"I am sure we'll see Bashar al-Assad in court one day," predicted Avlar, who is Turkish.